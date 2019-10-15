Grant Union’s homecoming court was announced during halftime of Friday’s 32-0 win over Stanfield. From left: freshmen prince Eli Wright, princess Raney Anderson, sophomores prince Dylan Clark and princess Audrey Walker, juniors prince Devon Stokes and princess Jordyn Young, seniors prince Russell Hodge and princess Tyler Blood, prince Drew Lusco and princess Fallon Bolman and king Tristan Morris and queen Taylor Allen.
