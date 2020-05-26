Nearly 100 students grappled with how to address the health and well-being of veterans, the military and their families in the American Legion Auxiliary’s annual Americanism Essay Contest.
Coordinator Sherry Feiger said Ellis Tracy Unit 77 has participated for many years, but the pandemic has made it difficult to recognize this year’s essayists.
National leaders from the Auxiliary choose the question each year, and winners are selected on a local level, then state, regional and national.
Feiger said the students typically winning first, second or third place in their divisions read their essays at a potluck dinner at the Alec Gay Hall in John Day, but the dinner, due to COVID-19, was canceled.
“It was also planned to honor two young women who attended 2019 Girl’s State last June, Kaytlyn Wells and Samantha Floyd,” Feiger said.
Humbolt Elementary School teacher Amy Martin’s students took the top three spots in the third- and fourth-grade division. Carter Watterson’s essay won the first prize while Alana Spence and Gage Rosta won second and third prizes, respectively.
For the fifth- and sixth-graders, Jessica Surchorski’s students won the first, second and third places. Maleah Archibald’s essay took the top spot, followed by Hannah Cole and Eliza Bailey.
Feiger said the first-place essays went to the state competition, but she has not heard if they placed at that level.
Watterson wrote that veterans fight for freedom and keep the country safe.
“They’re American heroes, “ Watterson said. “I want them to have the best care that they can.”
Maleah Archibald said addressing the health and well-being of veterans and their families is an issue that is important to her.
“Veterans fought for our freedom,” Archibald said.
