American Legion Auxiliary birthday calendars will be available Oct. 22.
People can pick them up from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 22 at the American Legion Auxiliary Hall, 307 SW Front St., Prairie City.
For more information, call Pam Howard at 541-820-3794 or the hall at 541-820-3692.
