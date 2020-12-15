The Ellis Tracy Unit of the American Legion Auxiliary will meet at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, at the Grant County Chamber of Commerce office in John Day. All members are encouraged to attend.
American Legion Auxiliary meeting planned
- Blue Mountain Eagle
