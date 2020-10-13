The Ellis Tracey Unit of the American Legion Auxiliary will meet at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at the Grant County Chamber of Commerce office. All members are encouraged to attend.
American Legion Auxiliary to meet Oct. 16
- Blue Mountain Eagle
-
- Updated
- 0
More from this section
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Half a pound of meth, cash and vehicle seized Friday
- ELECTION 2020: Sheriff: McKinley makes second bid for Grant County sheriff
- Your way - or God's way?
- Shooting the Breeze: The little engine that could
- Oregon to proceed with 'habitat conservation plan' process
- Eastern Oregon archery deer hunting moves to controlled season next year
- Cops and Courts: Oct. 7, 2020
- Dayville's almost 100-year-old campus getting a facelift
- Oregon sees 409 more COVID cases
- Surviving breast cancer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.