Winners of the Americanism essay contest gathered at the American Legion Auxiliary’s Ellis Tracy Unit #77 for a potluck dinner with family and friends. This year’s winners are: front, left to right, Samuel Smith, Keira Stiner, Eliza Bailey and Mason Benge; middle row, Money Anderson, Sarah Smith, Amelia Hall, Madelyn Bailey and Jueun Park; back row, Max Bailey, Mason Morris, Maverick Miller, Emily Springer, Taylor Allen and Mya Kilby. Alici Archibald, not pictured, was also among the winners.