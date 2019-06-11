Grant Union High School senior Andrea Comer was awarded a $1,000 scholarship from the Grant County Art Association.
The association offers the scholarship to a student who plans to pursue art or an art-related course.
Association Secretary Eloise Boren said Comer submitted three original pieces that showed artistic ability and creativity. Comer is enrolled to attend Blue Mountain Community College in Pendleton and plans to pursue a degree in art or graphic design.
“We’re so proud to give this scholarship to a student who shows so much artistic promise,” said association President Mary Snyder.
The Grant County Art Association, a nonprofit organization, was formed in 1969 and encourages art in the community by offering workshops, awards at the Grant County Fair and scholarships. Association members meet on the second Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to paint and support artist endeavors.
For more information, contact Boren at 541-987-2138 or email her at eloise@erprintingandgraphics.com.
