Cottonwood Crossing Summer Institute, a weeklong residential field studies program for high school students, is now accepting applications for its June 16-21 program. CCSI takes place along the John Day River at Cottonwood Canyon State Park and is one of a growing number of programs being offered to regional students by Eastern Oregon University.
Since 2015, CCSI has offered students an opportunity to work with regional professionals to conduct research and complete projects on various topics related to the natural and cultural resources of eastern Oregon. Twenty-five students from around the region will spend a week together working on one of five different projects. These include: field research techniques applied to wildlife and macroinvertebrates; designing and building solar solutions to modern problems; researching how the human body responds to the environment; and practicing the fine art of writing non-fiction about nature.
High school students work with students and faculty from Eastern Oregon University to complete a high-quality project and earn early college credit. Some of these projects become permanent displays for Oregon State Parks.
Last September, Oregon State Parks and the Oregon State Parks Foundation completed construction of an Experience Center at Cottonwood Canyon State Park dedicated to educational pursuits such as CCSI. Included in the complex are restroom facilities and four new cabins. Students and leaders attending CCSI will spend the week enjoying these amenities while immersed in one of Oregon’s beautiful landscapes.
For more information or to apply as a student at CCSI, visit eou.edu/cottonwood-crossing.
