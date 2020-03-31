The Grant County Art Association is offering a $1,000 scholarship to a student pursuing an art related field of study and who will be in their freshman or sophomore year of college for the school year 2020-2021.
Contact Eloise Boren, 541-388-4698 or eloiseboren@icloud.com, for an application.
Submit photos or scans of three pieces of the student’s original artwork, a personal statement, a letter of endorsement and a completed form to eloiseboren@icloud.com. The art association will select and notify the winner and school. The deadline is May 12. Details and instructions are on the application.
The Grant County Art Association meets the second Wednesday of each month. People interested in joining should contact Eloise at 541-987-2138 or Mary at 541-575- 0911.
