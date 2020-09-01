The 22nd annual Art at the Crossroads open regional show kicks off with an opening reception from noon to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at Crossroads Carnegie Art Center, 2020 Auburn Ave., Baker City, with live music by David Salo.
The show will be available to view from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, Sept. 4-26, in the upstairs gallery.
From 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 5, a discussion and critique will take place with this year’s judge, Malcolm Phinney.
Phinney of Wallowa County is a painter and sculptor. For more information, visit phinneygallery.com.
Face coverings are required.
For more information, call 541-523-5369, email info@crossroads-arts.org or visit crossroads-arts.org.
