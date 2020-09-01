Carrie Bellinger It's a Beautiful Day

This acrylic painting ‘It’s a Beautiful Day’ by Carrie Bellinger of Mt. Vernon earned first place in the two-dimensional category at Art at the Crossroads in Baker City last year.

 Contributed photo

The 22nd annual Art at the Crossroads open regional show kicks off with an opening reception from noon to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at Crossroads Carnegie Art Center, 2020 Auburn Ave., Baker City, with live music by David Salo.

The show will be available to view from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, Sept. 4-26, in the upstairs gallery.

From 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 5, a discussion and critique will take place with this year’s judge, Malcolm Phinney.

Phinney of Wallowa County is a painter and sculptor. For more information, visit phinneygallery.com.

Face coverings are required.

For more information, call 541-523-5369, email info@crossroads-arts.org or visit crossroads-arts.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.