Pacific Northwest artists are invited to the 21st annual open regional show Art at the Crossroads.
An opening reception with live music takes place from 5:30-8 p.m. Sept. 6 at Crossroads Carnegie Art Center, 2020 Auburn Ave., Baker City. The show can be viewed from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the upstairs gallery from Sept. 6-28.
The show is open to professional and amateur artists 18 and older.
Each artist may submit a total of three works of art not previously shown at a Crossroads open show. Artwork will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30. The entry fee is $20 for Crossroads members and $25 for nonmembers. Artists must have their work for sale.
There is a 30% commission for Crossroads members and 40% commission for nonmembers.
Cash prizes will be awarded at the judge’s discretion including a special Northwest Pastel Society award. A People’s Choice cash award will be selected by those attending the opening reception.
For more information, visit crossroads-arts.org or call 541-523-5369.
