The Ellis Tracey Unit of the American Legion Auxiliary will meet at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, at the Grant County Chamber of Commerce office in John Day. All members are urged to attend.
More from this section
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Shooting the Breeze: The convertible
- John Day Logging company sues, halts distributions from COVID-19 fund for Black Oregonians
- Leila Harris: Do what God says and do not be led astray
- Monument School moves to distance learning as county reports nine new cases Thursday
- State changes course after Grant County complains it was told not to use vaccines while state determined priorities
- Victor Carmona: This is how and why we celebrate Three Kings' Day on Jan. 6
- Budget Committee member who voted against increasing commissioner salaries last year may be replaced by commissioner's subordinate
- Grant County reports five more COVID-19 cases
- A new sheriff in town: McKinley takes oath to replace Palmer
- Letter: A Christian defense of President Trump
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.