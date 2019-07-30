The Bank of Eastern Oregon is collecting school supplies for local elementary school students.
This includes the bank's branches in John Day and Prairie City, as well as its 11 other branches throughout the region.
Becky Kindle, chief banking officer, said each bank will feature a drawing for a backpack filled with supplies for a local student. Community members with a grade school student are encouraged to stop in and fill out a ticket. You do not have to be a Bank of Eastern Oregon customer to donate supplies or enter the drawing.
