The future of the Bates Building at Prairie City School looks bright.
Prairie City Superintendent Casey Hallgarth said, as part of the district's five-year strategic plan, the school district will renovate the Bates Building that was built in 1970s in Bates and later moved to the Prairie City School campus.
"We want to move forward with the roof and make sure we get all the asbestos out of it, and then we can move forward with the renovation on the inside and get it all up to date," Hallgarth said. "We put a two-year timeline on it, and that's what we're shooting for."
Hallgarth said they plan to host day care and preschool in the building as well as a student-based health center, which are all a part of their early childhood development program.
Hallgarth said, when he arrived at Prairie City School and saw the abandoned 7,500-square foot building, he started planning with the board to restore it and bring it back to life. Hallgath and the board decided to refurbish the building because it would cost less than demolishing it.
Hallgarth said they are using some of their Student Investment Account funds and are looking for grant opportunities.
With enrollment going up at Prairie City School District, Hallgarth said this will help.
"We are up by 25 kids from the beginning of the year," he said. "We need to have somewhere to house these kids. We're just trying to figure out ways, and budget-wise, on how to keep up with enrollment."
