Later this month, a group of four students and one alternate from Humbolt Elementary will showcase their reading skills at Oregon’s annual Battle of the Books regional tournament.
On Feb. 28, Eliza Bailey, Bristol Bailey, Silas Fansler, Adie Judd and alternate Alijah Phillips along with their coaches, librarian Shanley Cobb, Elsa Spence and Anna Stargel, prepared for team’s March 14 regional battle in Bend.
The Oregon Battle of the Books is a statewide reading motivation and comprehension program sponsored by the Oregon Association of School Libraries in conjunction with a Library Services and Technology Act grant.
Cobb said students read 16 books, discuss them, quiz each other on the details of the book and then compete in teams of four to answer questions based on the books in a “Jeopardy” format.
Cobb said the battle has far-reaching impacts for the students.
“Students who read 20 minutes a day are exposed to 1.8 million words per year,” Cobb said.
She said that on the school’s computer there is a quote that reads, “A child who reads will be an adult who thinks.”
“We are trying to build children up to be adults who think,” Cobb said.
Stargel, a fifth-grade teacher, said her students have become much more enthusiastic about reading and much more informed of current events.
She said one of the selected books, “Malala: My Story of Standing Up for Girls’ Rights,” a memoir of a teenage Pakistani girl who risked her life for the right to go to school, exposed the kids to worldly events they otherwise would not have been aware of.
Stargel said the selection of books includes new titles as well as classics, such as Beverly Cleary’s “Ramona the Pest,” and Lois Lowry’s “Number the Stars.”
Bailey, a fifth grader, said, because of the battle, she wants to be a writer and a teacher.
She said she likes to be able to reread books and get suggestions, and the competition gives her an opportunity to do both.
This year will be her second year competing in the battle. She said the team made it to the top four in the regional tournament, but lost by just a few points.
Fourth-grader Adie Judd said she reads about an hour a day. Her favorite book is “Number the Stars,” a work of historical fiction about a Jewish family’s escape from war-torn Europe during World War II.
“I like how it is about the Holocaust,” she said. “I am really interested in history.”
She said she hopes to have fun at the competition in Bend.
Bristol Bailey, a fifth grader, said this is her second year competing in the battle.
Bristol said the battle has encouraged her to read more and play less video games.
“My mom is very proud of me,” she said.
Log In
