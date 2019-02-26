William Davis Arntz was born on Wednesday, Feb. 6, at Blue Mountain Hospital in John Day. He was 7 pounds, 12 ounces, and 20.5 inches long. His parents are Werner and Lisa Arntz of Mt. Vernon. Grandparents are Deborah and David Arntz of Burns and Don Freeman of Dardanelle, Arkansas, and Diana Freeman of Fayetteville, Arkansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.