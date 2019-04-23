A boy, Cody Kenneth Kraft, 9 pounds, 5 ounces, was born to parents Brian and Spring Kraft of Fillmore, California, April 8. He joins siblings Gregory, Adam, Luke, Gideon, Titus and Annie Mae. Grandparents are Marion Holladay of Fillmore, Kevin Kraft of Camarillo, California, and Cheryl Hoefler of Prairie City. Great-grandmother is Audrey Martinson of Santa Barbara, California.
