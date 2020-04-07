A boy, Quinten Gene Derrick, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, was born March 11 to parents Chad and Kiley Derrick of Fox at Blue Mountain Hospital in John Day. He joins 5-year-old sibling Collins Derrick. Grandparents are Cork and JoAnn Humphrey of Mt. Vernon and Roger and Darla Derrick of John Day. Great-grandparents are Gene and Vernite Jordan of Mitchell and Peggy Lively of Fossil.
