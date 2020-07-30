A boy, Grayson Michael Jones, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, was born June 25 to parents Meaghan and Travis Jones of John Day. Grandparents are Jeff and Christy Keffer of Bates and Mike and Pat Jones of Purdy, Virginia.
