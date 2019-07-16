A boy, Henley Thomas Smith, 6 pounds, 5 ounces, was born June 23 at Blue Mountain Hospital in John Day to parents Jedediah Smith and Mallory Thomas of Seneca. He joins siblings Korey Holmstrom-Smith, Jase Whatley and Emberlynn Smith. Grandparents are Calvin and Cami Clark of John Day, Cindy Smith of Seneca and Mike and Sue Smith of Seattle, Washington. Great-grandparents are Lavern and Linda Starbuck of Seneca.
