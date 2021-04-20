A girl, Everleigh Grace Hicks, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, 20 1/4 inches in length was born at 9:32 p.m. Sunday, April 11, 2021, in John Day to parents Eddy and Jordyn Hicks of Canyon City. She joins siblings Paige, 10, and Taylor, 9, of Prairie City. Paternal grandparents are Dean and Barbara Hicks of Canyon City. Maternal grandparents are Jason and Becky Johnson of Butte Falls.
