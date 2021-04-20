Birth

A girl, Everleigh Grace Hicks, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, 20 1/4 inches in length was born at 9:32 p.m. Sunday, April 11, 2021, in John Day to parents Eddy and Jordyn Hicks of Canyon City. She joins siblings Paige, 10, and Taylor, 9, of Prairie City. Paternal grandparents are Dean and Barbara Hicks of Canyon City. Maternal grandparents are Jason and Becky Johnson of Butte Falls.

 Contributed photo

A girl, Everleigh Grace Hicks, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, 20 1/4 inches in length was born at 9:32 p.m. Sunday, April 11, 2021, in John Day to parents Eddy and Jordyn Hicks of Canyon City. She joins siblings Paige, 10, and Taylor, 9, of Prairie City. Paternal grandparents are Dean and Barbara Hicks of Canyon City. Maternal grandparents are Jason and Becky Johnson of Butte Falls.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.