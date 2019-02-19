A girl, Hazel Marie Holland, 4 pounds, was born to parents Connor and McKenzie Holland of John Day Feb. 13 at St. Luke’s Newborn Intensive Care Unit in Boise, Idaho. Grandparents are Robert and Alisa Holland of Medford and Jim and Kim Davis of Prairie City.
