Dustin and Jamie Kreger of Tigard, Oregon, announce the birth of their son William Joseph Kreger II, born Oct. 30, 2020. William was born at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center, weighing 7 pounds, 4 ounces and measuring 20 inches. Grandparents are Brian and Deanna Christensen of Wheatland, Wyoming, and Amy Kreger and Craig Jackson of Long Creek, Oregon.
