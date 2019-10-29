Birth: Larson

A boy, Jacob Drew Larson, 8 pounds, 9 ounces, 21 inches tall, was born Thursday, Oct. 17, at Blue Mountain Hospital in John Day to Justin and Emmaleigh Larson of Dayville. He joins a 2-year-old sister, Hallie Jean Larson. Grandparents are Jeff and Babette Larson of Dayville, and Shane and Tandi Schatz of Harrisburg. Great-grandparents are Joe Larson of Dayville, Terry and Nancy Schatz of Harrisburg, Debra Denton of Eugene, Buck and Kari Coe of Madras and Dave and Terri Denton of Heppner.
