Paityn Lynn Winters, 3 pounds, 11 ounces, was born at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, at the NICU center at Kadlec Regional Medical Center, Richland, Washington, to Matika Long and Dillon Winters of Kennewick, Washington, formerly of John Day. Fraternal grandparents are Daniel Winters of John Day and grandmother Tamora Bryant of Finley, Washington. Maternal grandparents are Mitch Long of John Day and grandmother Christina L. Long, deceased, formerly of Haines and John Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.