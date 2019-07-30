A girl, Reese Everly Thompson, 9 pounds, 5 ounces, was born June 4 to parents Trey and Stephaine Thompson of Rochester, Minnesota, at the Mayo Clinic Hospital Methodist Campus in Rochester, Minnesota. She joins a sister, Sloane, age 2 1/2. Her grandparents are Jimmy and Brenda Randall of Mt. Vernon; Dovie Wood of John Day; and Jeff and Tina Thompson of Powell Butte. Her great-grandparents are Connie Wood and Jim Jaynes of John Day; Marilyn Randall of Prairie City; and Ruth Thompson of Prairie City.
