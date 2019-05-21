A boy, Ryker Michael James Hall, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, was born Friday, May 10, to parents Lindsay Wall and Anthony Hall in Salem. Grandparents are Mike and Heather Wall, Stacy Lunzman and Ed Hall. Great-grandparents are Alana Pointer, Gale and Carolyn Wall and Linda Raines.
