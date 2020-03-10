Emery Kay Wunz

A girl, Emery Kay Wunz, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, was born to parents Nathan and Lydia Wunz of Cheney, Washington, Feb. 1 at Sacred Heart in Spokane, Washington. She joins sibling, Thea Grace Wunz, 19 months. Grandparents are Brenda and Jay Taramasso of John Day, PJ Winter of The Dalles and Mr. and Mrs. Eric Wunz of Baker City. Great-grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Buzz Glass of John Day, Evelyn Wunz of Belleville, Pennsylvania, and Richard Winter of Warrenton, Virginia.

