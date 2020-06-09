The Grant County Community Blood Drive was recognized for the outstanding participation in blood donation for its March 2020 drive. The assigned goal for the two-day drive was exceeded both days.
The American Red Cross will be in John Day on from noon to 6 p.m. June 18 and from 10 a.m. to 3p.m. June 19 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for a blood drive.
In response to COVID-19, additional measures are in place to ensure donor/volunteer and staff safety, and therefore it is recommended that donors pre-schedule an appointment and come during that scheduled time only. Walk-in donations cannot be accepted.
Sign up online at redcrossblood.org. Contact the Grant County ambassador at 801-656-8069 or an American Red Cross representative at 541-228-5667. Use the Rapid Pass online the day of your appointment, if possible.
