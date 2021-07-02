The Blue Mountain Healthcare Foundation fundraiser golf scramble is planned for Saturday, July 17.
The scramble kicks off at 8 a.m. at the John Day Golf Club.
Entry forms are available at bluemountainhospital.org, downstairs at the check-in desk at the hospital and at the golf club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.