Mykaila Gifford, the first baby born in Grant County in 2022, is the daughter of Amanda Bogen and her fiancé, Tylor Gifford.
She arrived at 12:04 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5, at Blue Mountain Hospital, weighing 5 pounds, 15 ounces and measuring 18¾ inches at birth.
Mykaila was born about three weeks early due to a complication, “but I think we’ve got it squared away now,” said her mother.
Other than the birth itself, the hardest part of the process might have been settling on a name.
“The naming of her was a nightmare,” Bogen said. “We couldn’t agree on anything until the last second.”
The newborn has three older siblings waiting to welcome her home – sister Skylar, 13; brother Zerik, 10; and sister Grayce, 2 – although it sounds like the reception might be a little one-sided at first.
“Zerik is not very happy about having another sister,” Bogen said. “But the girls – the girls are real excited.”
Being the county’s first baby of the year comes with some perks: Mykaila and her parents were presented with a gift basket at the hospital. The goodies included $100 worth of Grant County Greenbacks from the Grant County Chamber of Commerce, a $50 gift card from 1188 Brewing Co., a newborn photo session valued at $250 from Meaghan Leigh Photography, a welcome baby bag from Families First, toys from the Blue Mountain Hospital Auxiliary and a baby tub with diapers, wipes and accessories from Chester’s Thriftway.
Bogen said she was looking forward to being able to bring her new baby home.
What’s on the agenda?
“A lot of nothing,” Bogen said. “Just spend time with the babes.”
