Bonni Booth became enchanted with Grant County from the beginning.
“The first time I stepped foot on Grant County soil 15 years ago, I told myself I was going to live here one day,” Booth said. “I love the beauty and the climate. The people are always friendly and kind. It’s not everywhere in Oregon that people smile and wave to you when you drive down the highway.”
Booth’s dream became a reality on April 1, when she started as the 4-H/SNAP-Ed Program coordinator for Oregon State University Extension Service in Grant County, according to a press release. She’s been working remotely under the state’s higher education order in the time of the COVID-19 crisis, which calls for all in-person programming to be held virtually.
In her position, Booth and the Grant County Extension team will plan and execute Extension 4-H Youth Development instruction and events in Grant County.
“Everything that promotes positive youth development experience, from summer camps to raising livestock to knitting,” she said.
As the SNAP-Ed coordinator, Booth will teach limited-income youth and families how to make meals from healthy, inexpensive ingredients. SNAP-Ed is the nutrition-education and obesity-prevention component of the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. OSU Extension delivers the SNAP-Ed program under contract with the Oregon Department of Human Services.
“What excites me about this opportunity is that I love experiential, hands-on teaching and learning,” she said.
Booth comes to OSU Extension from Chemeketa Community College in Salem, where she was a student services specialist, volunteer coordinator and adjunct instructor. She has several years of teaching experience, primarily in career and technical education.
Booth is a graduate of Oregon State, having earned both a bachelor of science in animal science and a master of science with a teaching endorsement in career and technical education. She’s also certified as a personal trainer and nutrition fitness specialist by the National Academy of Sports Medicine.
