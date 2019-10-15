Monument Homecoming
The Monument High School Homecoming court announced Friday, Oct. 4, includes, from left: freshmen priness Victoria Kennedy and prince Gauge Jenks, sophomores princess Shyana Johnson and prince Tell Cox, juniors princess Samantha Adams and prince DJ Howell and seniors queen Aubrey Bowlus and king Drew Wilburn. The announcement was made during halftime of the Dayville/Monument Tigers football game against the Wheeler County Rattlers, the Tigers winning 45-20, in Monument.

 The Eagle/Angel Carpenter

Angel Carpenter is a reporter for the Blue Mountain Eagle. She can be contacted at angel@bmeagle.com or 541-575-0710.

