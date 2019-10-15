The Monument High School Homecoming court announced Friday, Oct. 4, includes, from left: freshmen priness Victoria Kennedy and prince Gauge Jenks, sophomores princess Shyana Johnson and prince Tell Cox, juniors princess Samantha Adams and prince DJ Howell and seniors queen Aubrey Bowlus and king Drew Wilburn. The announcement was made during halftime of the Dayville/Monument Tigers football game against the Wheeler County Rattlers, the Tigers winning 45-20, in Monument.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.