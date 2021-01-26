It was a night of laughter, smiles and applause as “A Fairy Tale Christmas Carol” came to life at the John Day Elks Lodge Friday.
Thirty-five performers of all ages put on a show, as the audience watched the classic story of Ebenezer Scrooge play out with the twist of having fairy tale characters fulfill the memorable roles of the original play.
The play from Painted Sky Center for the Arts featured icons such as Snow White, Peter Piper, the Big Bad Wolf and the Three Little Pigs.
Julie Reynolds, a director for the play, said there were trials in making the play possible, such as having to shift the date of the play several times due to COVID-19 and having to conduct a majority of the rehearsals online. However, she was happy the kids were able to perform and put on a show.
“Some of these kids are going to be wonderful actors, and some already are,” Reynolds said. “Just watching them work together is fun.”
Alicia Griffin, co-director for the play, said the play went well even with the limitations. She said the online practices were hard because of general problems with broadband affecting attendance, but the team worked hard during the last month leading up to the performance.
“It all just started falling into place, and the parent support has been tremendous,” Griffin said. “I just want to show some gratitude to parents, Painted Sky, the Elks Lodge and hard work from the performers.”
Aiden Taylor, 17, who played the lead role of the Big Bad Wolf, said he was happy to perform in front of a live audience and work with the other performers.
Taylor said he had to miss several online practices because the connectivity was rough with around 60 people online at the same time, but he added that the team pulled through and made it work well.
“It’s certainly a very nice experience to get it right and to have fun with everyone on stage,” Taylor said. “It’s not something you often get to experience, but when you do, it’s a great thing. We had to postpone the play for a while, but I’m happy we got to perform it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.