December in 2020 provided a new experience for many during the holiday season, but many Dayville traditions came to fruition to end the year on a high note.
Dayville City Recorder Ruthie Moore said the city held a variety of fun events during the month of December that the community supported and participated in.
“It’s just fun, and I think it’s really important and people enjoy it,” Moore said. “Just seeing the Christmas tree still on the lamp posts ... brings some normalcy to our life during the really crazy time.”
Dayville held the city’s 25th annual Christmas Decorating Contest, the Adopt-a-Christmas-Tree event and the city Christmas Tree Decorating activity followed by the lighting ceremony.
For the first time this year, the city had a Christmas Eve jingle event. Bells were given to all of the Dayville school kids, and anyone wanting them, with the instructions to go outside on Christmas Eve at 6 p.m. and ring their bells for one minute. She said, when she gave the jingle bells to the teachers, the kids that were around were excited.
“After a tough year, we wanted to create a wonderful activity for our families to promote hope, togetherness, and a little Christmas magic,” Moore said.
Dayville School and students stepped up this year in participating in the various Christmas activities, according to Moore.
“We are especially grateful to the students of the Dayville School and their teachers, who help spread Christmas cheer with all of their wonderful tree decorating,” Moore said.
Moore said, for the Dayville Christmas Decorating Contest, homes and businesses located within eyesight of a city street or Highway 26 within the city limits and 5 miles outside of town were automatically entered. Local businesses in Dayville donated prizes for the winners.
For the seven-year-old Adopt-a-Christmas-Tree event, trees were placed on the 13 lamp posts lining Franklin Avenue. Individuals, families, students and businesses adopted a tree and then decorated it.
Dayville School students made ornaments to decorate the city Christmas tree, an event that has taken place for the past seven years. Moore said this year, the city used a small spruce tree located in the city park. Students in grades kindergarten through fifth grade decorated the tree while listening to Christmas music and then enjoyed goodies afterwards, according to Moore.
A very small group of residents during the evening gathered around the city’s Christmas tree on Dec. 14. Moore said they enjoyed seeing the tree lit for the very first time along with cookies and hot chocolate.
“It’s fun to celebrate the beauty of the Christmas season with our community family,” Moore said. “We are very fortunate to have great people in our community who are willing to put forth the time and effort to make Dayville looks festive for the holidays.”
“I would just like to express my appreciation for everyone stepping up and really going above and beyond this year to help us have the Christmas spirits here,” Moore said.
