Sydney Brockway, a 2019 Grant Union High School graduate, constructed a new sign for the Grant County Historical Museum in Canyon City for her senior project.
Brockway was active as a student in Adam Ineck’s metal shop class at the school, and she received awards for excelling in the class.
Museum curator Peggy Murphy said she is more than pleased with the results.
“The sign is so beautiful, and it is such an incredible gift for us to have it,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.