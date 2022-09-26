Some 200 attendees kicked off autumn on Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Monument Senior Center’s Buckaroo Festival and Harvest Auction with raffles, live and silent auctions, and an elk and salmon dinner.
The event netted the center $17,000 — enough, said Judy Harris, the event’s fundraising chairman, to fund its operations for an entire year.
The money came not a moment too soon. The Buckaroo, held annually between 2016 and 2019, had been scuttled for two years by COVID. As a result, senior center volunteer Soo Yukawa wrote in last week’s Eagle, “we were running in the red.” The funds raised Saturday will go toward the center’s general operations, which, according to fundraising committee member Jeanne Strange, include “heat, insurance, maintenance and keeping the lights on.”
Despite its name, the Monument Senior Center is not just a facility for the elderly. It long has served, said Harris, as the vital “hub of the community,” hosting events as diverse as “bingo, bridal showers and funeral services.”
Saturday’s event began at noon. On the center’s sunbathed back lawn, members of the North Fork Community 4-H Club served a taco lunch. Face painters adorned children (and the occasional adult) with colorful designs. Silent Wave Horse Rescue — a nonprofit organization whose mission, according to its brochure, is “to rescue horses, mules, and donkeys from neglect, abuse, and abandonment” — distributed literature and sold clothing. Music was provided by local singers and guitarists who spontaneously dubbed themselves “Jimmy and Tom and the Cover Girls.”
After lunch came the fast-moving live auction. Eager bidders landed, among other items, a copper fire pit, craft and kitchen baskets, ATV gun cases, firewood — and even bales of triticale hay.
Inside, silent-auction items filled the center’s foyer and library. They included earrings, necklaces, paintings, sculptures, scented soaps and picnic backpacks.
Auction items donated
Individuals and companies donating auction items included Breanna Skeem of Mandala Farms, Todd Lyche of Desert Moon LLC, Matt Allen of Apricot Apiaries, artist Lynn Bean, Thomas Orchards of Kimberly, Mosier’s Home Furnishings, Len’s Pharmacy and Russell’s Custom Meats and Deli.
At 5:00 p.m., in the center’s dining room, attendees were served a volunteer-prepared meal of elk (donated by Harris and her family) and salmon (caught by Native American fishermen near Celilo Village on the Columbia River). A dessert auction followed.
Named as the Buckaroo’s honorary “grand marshal” was Jimmy Cole, a longtime Monument resident who passed away earlier this year. “His life revolved around the senior center,” said Harris. “It was like a second home to him.” Though stricken with crippling arthritis and other maladies, Cole “always looked on the bright side of things,” remembered Julie Erickson, Harris’ daughter and an event volunteer. “He was always laughing.”
Also honored were Bob Cockrell, president of the Monument Senior Center board, and his wife Sylvia. “They put their heart and soul into our community and senior center,” remarked Harris, who presented the couple a gift basket.
The Monument Senior Center is one of three in Grant County; the others are in John Day and Prairie City. On Tuesdays at noon, the center sponsors an all-ages lunch that routinely draws 30 and more diners.
Richard F. LaMountain is chairman of the Grant County Senior Citizens Advisory Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.