Some 200 attendees kicked off autumn on Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Monument Senior Center’s Buckaroo Festival and Harvest Auction with raffles, live and silent auctions, and an elk and salmon dinner.

The event netted the center $17,000 — enough, said Judy Harris, the event’s fundraising chairman, to fund its operations for an entire year.

Richard F. LaMountain is chairman of the Grant County Senior Citizens Advisory Council.

