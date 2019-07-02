Cal and Dana Brooks will ride together on a four-wheeler as grand marshals of the Dayville Fourth of July Parade.
Dana said, when they moved to Dayville about 20 years ago, they wanted to become a part of the community.
“They’re like a family there, and we always felt welcome,” she said.
Cal was a Dayville volunteer firefighter for many years and enjoyed using his four-wheeler to plow snow in town during the winter months.
Dana was on the city’s budget committee then served as a city councilor for several years.
Both now retired, Cal worked at Grant County Building Supply in Canyon City, and Dana was the director of the Grant County Commission on Children and Families.
While in her position as director for 10 years, she helped the Grant County Safe Communities Coalition when they applied for and were awarded a Drug Free Communities Grant that totaled $1 million over 10 years.
She then worked as an administrative assistant at Old West Federal Credit Union for six years.
Dana also worked with the late Denise Smith several years ago to bring the slogan “Our Fossils are Friendly” to Dayville, giving attention to the John Day Fossil Beds National Monument being “in their backyard,” she said.
The Brooks moved to Albany in March to be closer to Julie Wallin, Dana’s daughter, and Nikki Wood, Cal’s daughter, and four granddaughters.
One of Dana’s favorite pastimes in Dayville has been the community dances.
“You see kids from 1 year old to 91 out on the dance floor,” she said. “It’s what communities should be.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.