“If it’s made of wood, it’s usually calling my name.”
So says Canyon City resident Sue Cockrell, who’s been burning rustic but elaborate images onto coffee tables, wall hangings, kitchen implements and more for the past 30 years.
Cockrell’s passion for art dates from childhood. Born in Salem and raised in Riddle, she earned bachelor’s degrees in elementary education and art education from Eastern Oregon College (now University) in La Grande. “Every elective I took,” Cockrell remembers, “was related to art.”
After she graduated and married, Cockrell and her husband, Gary, a U.S. Postal Service mechanic, lived in Oklahoma, California, Alaska and elsewhere in Oregon before retiring to Grant County some 15 years ago. In some of these places, Cockrell taught art to children — including, for almost two years, at the Dayville School.
“As a classroom teacher,” she recalls, “I enjoyed drawing out the artistic creativity of my students.”
Along the way, Cockrell created her own art.
“I’ve always drawn,” she relates, “using pencil, charcoal and paint. I got introduced to carving by a couple in Riddle who made clocks, and that got me fired up about wood. I didn’t have any woodburning in college — it was something I picked up along the way.”
In Cockrell’s creative hands, used and rough, unfinished wood is given new life as cutting boards, ladles, napkin holders, salt-and-pepper shakers and countless other items.
“I’ve even done a couple of pretty big outdoor signs,” she says, “for a ranch in Dayville and one down by Burns.”
Cockrell wields a heated stylus to embellish these items with images of cowboys, horses, pack mules, trees, flowers, landscapes — but mostly wildlife.
“I’ve dabbled in all kinds of wildlife, mainly elk and deer — some of it realistic, some of it in cartoon-style animation.”
From start to finish, a single project may take a few hours to a number of days. Some projects include carving and painting.
“The inspiration has to be there,” contends Cockrell. “Ninety-nine percent of artists will say if the inspiration is there and it flows, you do it; if it’s not, you don’t. If you force it, it won’t turn out.”
Cockrell utilizes numerous species of wood.
“I love maple,” she says. “I’ve used oak, redwood, juniper — whatever comes my way. I get it at yard sales, thrift stores and through word of mouth. People just give it to me. They know I like wood, so they funnel it my way.”
Many of Cockrell’s creations can be found at etc., the shop in downtown John Day that features the work of local artisans.
“I was fortunate enough to meet Sherrie Rininger, etc.’s owner, at a bazaar about six years ago” when the shop was brand new, Cockrell recalls, and for years her work has adorned its east wall and shelves.
As well, says Cockrell, who works occasionally behind etc.’s counter, the shop’s atmosphere fosters creativity: “When I’m down here, I always manage to do a little burning.”
Gary, Cockrell’s husband, lends an occasional hand to sand and finish some of her work. And, she adds playfully — referring to the stockpiles of unfinished wood and “projects in waiting” that occupy their shop and home — “he tolerates my mess.”
Cockrell’s other pursuits include crocheting rugs and baskets — often on long drives when Gary’s behind the wheel — and volunteering at her church, Mt. Vernon’s Living Word Christian Center, and at John Day’s United Methodist Thrift Shop.
To view some of Cockrell’s artwork, see the online version of this story at bluemountaineagle.com.
