Daniel M. Carpenter of John Day graduated from Divers Institute of Technology in Seattle, Washington, on Feb. 26.
He received an award for perfect attendance in the seven-month commercial diving program.
Carpenter, a 2018 graduate of Grant Union High School in John Day, has since started work for a dive contracting company in Louisiana.
