Grant-Harney County CASA has been celebrating the program with a St. Patrick’s Day benefit dinner for three years now, and Executive Director Hannah Hinman said this year was another success.
“We are incredibly grateful to be able to share that the third annual St. Patrick’s Day Dinner & Auction raised $14,642 to support Grant-Harney County CASA’s advocacy for neglected and abused children,” she said. “It is really impressive how generous and supportive this community is.”
She said they were completely sold out for the March 15 dinner with 128 tickets sold, and 37 businesses donated to their live and silent auctions headed up by emcee and auctioneer Jack Southworth. Prairie City FFA members also assisted with the auction and served dinner, and Jeff Meyerholz was the DJ for the evening.
Hinman said the event is not only their most important fundraiser, but also allows them to share their work with community stakeholders.
“We were excited to report on significant accomplishments since this time last year, including bringing our staffing from .75 to 2.0 FTE by hiring a full-time Harney County program coordinator and training and swearing in 15 new CASAs,” Hinman said, noting that 10 CASAs were sworn in for November.
Despite training so many new Court Appointed Special Advocates, she said they are still unable to serve more than 50 percent of the children in care in their jurisdiction.
“We know we have more to do and are eager to continue putting this community’s support to work for vulnerable children by increasing the numbers of children we serve and improving the quality of our advocacy,” Hinman said.
Anyone interested in learning more about the organization or becoming a volunteer can visit grantharneycasa.org, email info@grantharneycasa.org or call 541-575-5574.
