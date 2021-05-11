Long Creek Assistant Fire Chief Peter Case has been chosen by the Grant-Harney Training Association as their Instructor of the Year for 2020. Each year a firefighter from one of the 10 fire departments that make up the Grant-Harney Training Association is selected to receive the honor of being chosen as Instructor of the Year.
“As assistant fire chief, Case is instrumental in creating the annual Long Creek training calendar,” association secretary and treasurer Sandra Sutton said in a statement. “He is a great leader during hands on exercises on drill night practices. He is currently training the department’s cadets. He is a great instructor at teaching ropes and knots. He is also eager, involved and patient in teaching fire prevention and safety to the local Long Creek kids.”
In addition to serving as assistant chief on the Long Creek Fire Department, Case is also a Long Creek ambulance EMT.
