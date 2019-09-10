Six Grant County Air Search pilots gave more than 90 children and parents free flights at the Grant County Regional Airport’s annual Fly-In Saturday in John Day.
There were two to three passengers per plane enjoying a bird’s-eye view of the John Day Valley.
The Fly-In offers flights to youths in grades 1-12, with some of the children riding with a parent.
Airport Manager Haley Walker was pleased with how smoothly the event ran.
“The pilots really helped us get the kids flying and moved them through,” she said.
“Breakfast was delicious, thanks to the Squeeze In,” she added. “All around it was a great day for flying.”
Pilots volunteering their time were Doug Ferguson, Bob Bagett, Barbara Smith, Robert Watt, Tom Berry and Frank Stinnett.
Other Grant County Air Search volunteers assisting passengers were Kathy Stinnett, Gary Gregg, Virginia and Craige McMillan and Cheryl Berry.
Berry said the Fly-In has been held annually since the 1980s, with the exception of 2015, when the Canyon Creek Complex fire was burning.
