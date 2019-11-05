A robot glowing with green lights, vampires, werewolves, and other monsters ruled the night during the Oct. 30 kids party at the John Day Elks Lodge.
“So far I like it, and the kids are having fun,” said Karl Varenhorst, a father who brought a werewolf to the event. “We are happy, and it’s important that the kids are happy too.”
Logan Varenhorst, 6, enjoyed the event with games like the difficult to beat claw machine, mini bowling, throwing a bean bag to knock down a tower and more.
“Things are going good,” Logan said. “Halloween is my favorite, and I am going to be a skeleton next Halloween.”
Instead of charging a price of admission, the Elks Lodge accepted cans and donations, which will go to the food bank according to Tom Winters, the Lodge Officer and Committee Chairman and organizer of the event.
Cathy Currey collected the donations.
“I used to teach school, and I do this so I can see all the kids I used to teach bring their kids,” Currey said.
Everett Silva, 4, caught the eye of many spectators with his robot costume that shined with a green aura. Joel Silva, his father, made the costume, which took about 3-4 hours to put together.
“It’s neat having a community event because the Elks are very community oriented, and it’s fun to see all these little kids in their costumes having fun and playing and for us being able to provide them with that,” Winters said.
Numerous events were held around the county on Halloween night, including a free haunted house sponsored by the Canyon City Volunteer Fire Department at the community hall.
Next door at the Canyon City Fire Hall, volunteer firefighters, members of Grant County Search and Rescue and emergency responders from Blue Mountain Hospital District handed out candy to trick-or-treaters.
