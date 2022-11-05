Christmas on the Prairie file art
Shylah DesJardin, 5, and her sister Briar, 3, of John Day enjoy decorating gingerbread cookies at the Prairie City Teen Center during the 2019 edition of Christmas on the Prairie.

 Angel Carpenter/Blue Mountain Eagle, File

PRAIRIE CITY — Christmas on the Prairie is getting ready to return to Prairie City.

The 2022 edition of the annual celebration, themed "Strawberry Mountain Christmas," will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19, with a variety of activities for children and adults and holiday sales at participating local businesses.

