PRAIRIE CITY — Christmas on the Prairie is getting ready to return to Prairie City.
The 2022 edition of the annual celebration, themed "Strawberry Mountain Christmas," will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19, with a variety of activities for children and adults and holiday sales at participating local businesses.
The day will start with a 5K fun run at Depot Park, 425 S. Main St. Registration begins at 8 a.m., and the race has an 8:30 start time.
Meanwhile, the Prairie Baptist Church Youth Group will be hosting a pancake breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. at the Teen Center, 145 Front St. The annual American Legion Auxiliary Holiday Bazaar runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the cafeteria at Prairie City School, 740 Overholt Ave., with cinnamon rolls in the morning and a lunch at midday.
The Greater Prairie City Community Association will be hosting Santa and a whole day's worth of fun events for children at the Prairie City Community Center, 211 S. McHaley Ave. Starting the festivities off at 11 a.m. will be a children's Christmas program, followed by Santa's arrival at 11:30. Yellow Sage Photography will be taking Santa and family photos throughout the day, so get dressed up and come grab a family photo for those Christmas cards. GPCCA will also provide other activities for children, from cookie decorating to writing letters to Santa.
At 4:30 p.m, the town Christmas tree lighting will happen at the big city center tree, with Santa there to flip the switch. Warm drinks, cookies and heaters will be provided.
To wrap up the day's festivities, the Prairie City High School cheerleaders will host a movie night at the Prairie City Community Center. They'll be showing "The Polar Express" on the big screen.
Throughout the day, there will be a Strawberry Mountain Ornament Hunt with ornaments painted by Prairie City students. The ornament hunt will coincide with the school art contest.
Pick up a form at various downtown businesses, the bazaar or the community center to participate. Visit participating downtown businesses to spot the Strawberry Mountain ornaments and the community center to judge all the art. When you are finished, turn the entry in to Bar WB, 234 Front St., to be entered in the drawing for ornaments and a gift basket.
