Main Street in Mt. Vernon is lined with Christmas cheer as residents decorated trees for the most wonderful time of the year.
Courtney Montague, the organizer of Mt. Vernon’s second annual Christmas tree decorating contest, said they wanted to do something fun for the community during the season.
She also said she hopes the decorations and the trees will help build Christmas spirit amid the tough year it has been.
“It has been a rough year, and that’s one of the reasons why I wanted the trees, so people driving through Mt. Vernon or walking can have something nice to look at,” said Montague. “It’ll hopefully boost people’s spirits.”
Montague said a couple of years ago she purchased 10 trees for the city for this event to have residents decorate. She said the event is planned next year as well.
“I’m hoping this builds the community spirit and gives people something to look at as they’re driving through town,” Montague said.
