On Jan. 17, Col. Tami Rougeau, a 1986 graduate of Grant Union High School, retired from the U.S. Air Force after 30 years of service. Rougeau was stationed in Washington, D.C., as director of health care operations in the Office of the Surgeon General of the Air Force.
The ceremony was held at the Women in Military Service Memorial Museum in D.C., and was presided over by her friend and mentor Lt. Gen. Dorothy Hogg, surgeon general of the Air Force.
During her 30-year career, Rougeau was stationed in California, Illinois, Texas and D.C. She was deployed a total of six times in support of operations in Africa and the Middle East. As a flight nurse she held positions to include instructor, examiner, chief of standardization and evaluation, director of operations for aeromedical evacuation, aeromedical evacuation squadron commander (Kandahar, Afghanistan) and director of patient stage operations, among others.
In addition to her overseas deployments, she performed duties in support of disaster events to include leading the evacuation efforts on St. Croix after hurricane Maria devastated the island in 2017.
Upon her retirement, she was presented with the Legion of Merit medal for exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding service to the United States.
Rougeau is the daughter of Richard and Carlene Johnston of John Day. Her brother Wayne Johnston and his wife, Janet, also Grant Union alumni, attended the ceremony along with several of Rougeau’s Grant Union classmates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.