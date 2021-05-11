Circuit Court Judge Rob Raschio swore in a new Court Appointed Special Advocate volunteer, former Harney County District Attorney Tim Colahan, as the newest CASA for the 24th Judicial District for Grant and Harney counties.
“CASA volunteers are critical in ensuring every child’s right to grow up with dignity in a safe environment that meets the child’s best interest,” Raschio said in a statement. “Every volunteer makes our children safer. I appreciate Mr. Colahan’s support of this court’s mission of protecting children.”
“Hannah Hinman and Melissa Mesa of the CASA program provided excellent training,” Colahan said. “They did a great job in helping me prepare for this new role.”
People interested in volunteering for the CASA program should contact Melissa Mesa at 541-620-8824 or mmesa@grantharneycasa.org or Hannah Hinman at 541-575-5574 or hhinman@grantharneycasa.org.
“We need more volunteers from all walks of life who wish to ensure children are safe and families are receiving the necessary services from the Department of Human Service to be reunified whenever possible in our community,” Raschio said. “All you need is a commitment to family and to children! CASA will provide all the training and continued support necessary for you to see your commitment through.”
