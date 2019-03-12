Blue Mountain Community College will offer welding 112, taught locally by Mitch Wilson, the first week in April through June.
Wilson taught a welding 111 class last fall, meeting at the Grant Union Junior-Senior High School metal shop.
Times and days of the class will be determined by the instructor and class members.
For more information or to register, contact Coordinator Ashley Armichardy at the BMCC/Eastern Oregon University offices at the Grant County Education Service District, 835 S. Canyon Blvd. in John Day. Armichardy’s office hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and she may be contacted at the ESD at 541-575-1550.
