This corn casserole side dish is not only delicious, but also quick and easy. Though it may be a recipe that is enjoyed throughout the country,
I first tried it at a potluck while living in the south. It could be defined as comfort food — definitely a keeper.
Ingredients
1 (15-oz.) can corn, with liquid
1 (15-oz.) can creamed corn, with liquid
1 (8.5 ounce) box Jiffy corn muffin mix, unprepared
1 C. sour cream
½ C. melted butter
Instructions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease a 9-inch square baking dish.
Mix all ingredients together then bake for 50-60 minutes or until the casserole has a golden brown crust and is set in the center. If needed, cover with foil and bake an additional 10 minutes.
Tips: Other ingredients can be added, such as green chilies and/or a cup of shredded cheddar cheese. This can be doubled and baked in a 9x13-inch baking dish — just be sure to bake an additional 10-15 minutes. I’ve also tried the batter in lightly greased muffin tins, which creates a nice crunchy crust on each portion — bake about 20 minutes or until golden.
